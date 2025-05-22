Teen wanted for murder in shooting of young person in Brampton

Police in Peel Region are searching for an 18-year-old in connection with the shooting death of a young person in Brampton last month.

Investigators were called to an apartment complex in the area of Beech and Queen streets on April 23, where they found a young person shot to death. The age and gender of the victim have not been released.

Police say Damian Walker is wanted for second-degree murder. He’s described as six feet tall with a slim build, a light complexion, brown curly hair, green eyes and a rose tattoo on the right side of his neck.

Investigators say they believe Walker should be considered “armed and dangerous,” and anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact police.