Billy Joel cancels touring after being diagnosed with a brain disorder

FILE - Musician Billy Joel performs during his 100th lifetime performance at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, July 18, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted May 23, 2025 2:14 pm.

Last Updated May 23, 2025 3:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Billy Joel has canceled all his upcoming concerts across North America and England after being diagnosed with fluid buildup in his brain that has affected his “hearing, vision and balance.”

Joel revealed on Instagram that he has Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, “a brain disorder that can affect brain-related abilities, including thinking and concentrating, memory, movement and more,” the Cleveland Clinic says.

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance,” according to a statement from Joel’s team. “Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.”

In an accompanying statement, Joel said, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

In March, “The Piano Man” and “Uptown Girl” singer announced that he underwent surgery and had to undergo physical therapy. A statement at the time said doctors expected him to make a full recovery. It is unclear if his medical issues at the time were related to Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus.

The condition can cause problems with walking, bladder control and thinking, with symptoms worsening if left untreated. It’s relatively rare and can be hard to diagnose. It can be treated successfully with surgery to install a tube to drain excess fluid. Patients may need physical therapy in addition to surgery.

Joel, 76, wrapped up his decadelong residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024 and continued to tour. His planned summer stops included shows at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field in New York, and MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Tickets for all the shows will be refunded.

