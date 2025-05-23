Cory Doctorow explains ‘Who Broke the Internet’

It used to be a place to find what you need and when you want it … but now, the internet has transcended into a playground of ads, cookies and algorithms. But why? Who made it that way? And when did things take such a sharp turn in the wrong direction?

Host Gurdeep Ahluwalia speaks to Cory Doctorow, author and host of the CBC podcast Understood: Who Broke the Internet, on whose pockets are being lined at the expense of our experience on the internet, and what how users can fight back against what he calls the ‘enshitification’ of the web.