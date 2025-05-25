Durham Regional Transit workers vote in favour of strike action

A Durham Region Transit (DRT) bus is seen in Oshawa. CITYNEWS / File / Nick Westoll

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 25, 2025 2:04 pm.

Commuters in Durham Region could soon face potential disruptions to transit services if the union representing the region’s transit workers fails to reach a new collective agreement by June 7, 2025.

“Despite 12 days of negotiations, Durham Region Transit (DRT) and Unifor Local 222 (the Union representing front-line DRT employees) have been unable to reach a renewed collective agreement,”  Bill Holmes, the general manager of DRT said in a statement issued Sunday.

“DRT and Unifor have engaged in productive discussions to improve the quality of work for all employees. Unfortunately, Unifor requested a No Board Report from the Ministry of Labour and it was issued on May 21, 2025,” he added. “This means that Unifor Local 222 will be in a legal strike position effective June 7,2025.”

Holmes says this doesn’t automatically mean there will be a strike on June 7, but it is a possibility.

“Unfortunately, we are unable to provide more certainty or assurances right now,” he said. 

Negotiations between the union and the transit agency began on March 31, 2025.

Last week, 616 unionized transit workers – from operators to maintenance, dispatch and specialized services – voted 98 per cent in favour of a strike action.

The union representing those workers says a key outstanding issue is closing the gap on wages.

“Transit workers in surrounding ‘905-area code’ municipalities with similar populations and growth projections, such as in Mississauga and Brampton, earn as much as $5 more an hour than their counterparts in Durham Region for the same work,” Unifor Local 222 wrote in a press release issued on May 22, 2025.

“It’s time to close the wage gap,” said Unifor Local 222 President Jeff Gray. “Our members deserve equal pay for equal work. Their skills and dedication to the job must be recognized in the next contract.”

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

An Ontario teacher who was killed alongside four students in a car crash is being remembered as a cherished coach and friend.  The Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club says they are "heartbroken...

33m ago

Police say 7 vehicles were 'targeted and vandalized' at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police. Officers from the Durham Regional...

51m ago

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

4h ago

Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening 'harm towards the Israeli community': police

Toronto police are charging a man in connection with social media posts described as "threatening harm towards the Israeli community."

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario teacher killed in crash with students remembered as cherished coach, friend

An Ontario teacher who was killed alongside four students in a car crash is being remembered as a cherished coach and friend.  The Owen Sound NorthStars Junior B Lacrosse club says they are "heartbroken...

33m ago

Police say 7 vehicles were 'targeted and vandalized' at a mosque in Orono

Authorities are investigating a suspected hate-motivated crime where seven vehicles were allegedly “targeted and vandalized” at a mosque in Orono, according to police. Officers from the Durham Regional...

51m ago

Metrolinx not releasing details on scrapped GO Transit, UP operating deal as opposition demands answers

CityNews contacted the transportation minister's office, the ministry and Metrolinx to ask follow-up questions but responses weren't given.

4h ago

Man charged for alleged social media posts threatening 'harm towards the Israeli community': police

Toronto police are charging a man in connection with social media posts described as "threatening harm towards the Israeli community."

3h ago

Most Watched Today

1:39
Video shows Scarborough restaurant fire deliberately set

Surveillance video obtained by CityNews shows a two-alarm fire that gutted a Scarborough restaurant early Saturday morning was deliberately set.

17h ago

2:42
Cool weather wraps up the weekend

The sun may have broken through for an extended period across the GTA but temperatures will remain cool Sunday with the chance of showers late in the day.

19h ago

1:46
Several injured following multi-vehicle crash involving TTC bus

At least seven people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash involving a TTC bus in Etobicoke. Jazan Grewal reports.

2:51
Wet weekend, but warmer weather up ahead

Toronto will see showers throughout the weekend, as warmer weather makes a return next week.
2:32
Kensington Market pedestrian Sunday cancelled for May

The first Kensington Market Pedestrian Sunday of the season has been cancelled. Dilshad Burman on why the BIA has pushed pause and how businesses and visitors are reacting.
More Videos