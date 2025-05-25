Man rushed to hospital after alleged stabbing in York early Sunday morning

Photo shows the scene of an alleged stabbing in York. (Giancarlo DeSantis/CityNews)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted May 25, 2025 7:17 am.

Last Updated May 25, 2025 8:41 am.

Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that took place in York early Sunday morning.

According to the Toronto Police Service, officers were called to the area of Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West at approximately 5:43 a.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Police say one male victim was located suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Toronto Paramedic Services.

No other details were released.

