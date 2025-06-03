Two men from British Columbia have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a businessman who was gunned down in a daylight shooting in Mississauga last month.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) officers were called to Tranmere Drive and Telford Way, near Dixie and Derry roads, just before noon on May 14.

Paramedics transported the man to a local hospital with critical injuries, where he was later pronounced dead. Multiple suspects fled in a stolen 2018 Black Dodge Challenger, which was recovered.

Family members identified the victim as 51-year-old Harjeet Singh Dhadda of Brampton, who operated G&G Trucking Solutions, a transportation safety and insurance company.

A witness told CityNews in the shooting’s aftermath that he felt fortunate to be alive, with one bullet coming through the front window of their Mississauga office.

Suspects tracked down in B.C.

In an interview with CityNews, the victim’s daughter claimed that her father was being preyed upon by extortionists from India, but refused to bow to their demands. Peel Regional Police have not commented on this allegation, only saying that every avenue of the investigation was being examined.

Harjeet Singh Dhadda, 51, was shot to death on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way. Photo: CityNews submission.

In an update from authorities, Peel Regional Police said officers were able to track down two suspects in Delta, B.C.

With assistance from the Delta Police Department, Abbotsford Police, Surrey Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), on May 28, authorities arrested Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21, of Delta, B.C.

Peel Regional Police said the two accused made a court appearance in Surrey, B.C., before being turned over to PRP Homicide Detectives to be transported back to Ontario, where they will face first-degree murder charges.

The two men attended a bail hearing on June 1 in Brampton.

“This arrest is a testament to the unwavering perseverance and diligence of our homicide investigators,” said police chief Nishan Duraiappah.

“The strong collaboration with policing partners allows this family to take the next step toward justice for the loss of their loved one. Despite the suspects’ efforts to evade capture, our teams remained focused and relentless. This outcome sends a clear message — no matter how far you run, our teams will find you.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PRP investigators.