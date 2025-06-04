‘The point is clear’: Second child drowns at Mississauga park in 10 months, renewing safety concerns

Erindale Park in Mississauga, a well-known spot for community gatherings and recreation, was the site of a tragic incident over the weekend, where a child drowned, marking the second such fatality at the park in the past 10 months.

The repeated tragedy has raised concerns among local residents and city councillors, prompting renewed discussions about the need for enhanced safety measures to better protect children in the area.

Emergency crews were called to Erindale Park, near Mississauga Road and Dundas Street, around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 31, for reports that a young child had wandered off.

Paramedics later confirmed to CityNews that the child was located in the water and pronounced dead.

Last July, the body of three-year-old Zaid Abdullah was found in the Credit River at Erindale Park one day after he was reported missing by his family.

“People are walking through here every single day, with children, with pets. You never know what could happen,” one woman told CityNews on Tuesday.

“The point is clear that since this is the second kid, I think they should have more safety around here,” another man said in an interview with CityNews.

Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish tells CityNews that council and city staff were “deeply saddened” following news of the child’s death on Saturday, highlighting recent modifications made to enhance protection at the park.

“In response to the 2024 incident and in the interest of ensuring visitor safety at Erindale Park, the City implemented several additional safety measures,” read a statement from a City of Mississauga spokesperson.

Lack of safety measures noted at Mississauga park after 2nd child drowning

Erindale Park, the largest park in Mississauga, spans approximately 220 acres and is bisected by the Credit River. CityNews visited the park on Tuesday, revealing a lack of additional safety signage or physical barriers in the area.

“We need to make sure we are looking at everything from signage, potential barriers, to cleaning up some of the trails that have been created by adventurous people here in the community,” said Ward 2 city councillor Alvin Tedjo.

Some locals have questioned whether taxpayers should bear the cost of implementing additional safety measures. However, Tedjo and several park users argue that safety, particularly when it comes to protecting children, should not be a matter of debate.

“Losing two kids has nothing to do with money anymore,” he said. “We invest in police, fire, ambulance, all responded. Things that we can do to prevent injury and death. I think these are good investments for the city to make.”

According to the Lifesaving Society, most water-related fatalities in Canada in 2024 occurred in natural bodies of water such as lakes, ponds, and rivers. This statistic underscores the community’s call for improved safety measures to ensure parks like Erindale Park are safe and accessible for visitors of all ages.

“We need to make sure that this never happens again,” Tedjo said.