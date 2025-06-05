Brampton man sought on almost two dozen charges including attempted murder

Photo of Delroy Thomas, who is wanted by police in Peel Region on almost two dozen charges. PRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 5, 2025 5:23 pm.

Police in Peel Region are searching for a man wanted on almost two dozen charges, including attempted murder.

Investigators say 33-year-old Delroy Thomas of Brampton is wanted in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation. He is wanted on 21 charges, including attempted murder, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and several firearm-related offences.

Thomas is described as five-feet-eight, 161 pounds with a dark complexion, short-style hair, brown eyes and a beard.

“If seen, members of the public are asked to dial 911 and to not approach,” police said in a release on Thursday afternoon.

Top Stories

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

2h ago

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building on Humber...

1h ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

2h ago

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside...

41m ago

