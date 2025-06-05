Brampton man sought on almost two dozen charges including attempted murder
Posted June 5, 2025 5:23 pm.
Police in Peel Region are searching for a man wanted on almost two dozen charges, including attempted murder.
Investigators say 33-year-old Delroy Thomas of Brampton is wanted in connection with an ongoing intimate partner violence investigation. He is wanted on 21 charges, including attempted murder, forcible confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and several firearm-related offences.
Thomas is described as five-feet-eight, 161 pounds with a dark complexion, short-style hair, brown eyes and a beard.
“If seen, members of the public are asked to dial 911 and to not approach,” police said in a release on Thursday afternoon.