Liberal border security bill poses serious risk to rights, liberties, coalition warns

Canada's fentanyl czar Kevin Brosseau, right, is seen with Denver, a Canada Border Services Agency narcotics detection dog, during a tour of the CBSA Lansdowne port of entry in Lansdowne, Ont., on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

By Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Posted June 5, 2025 1:57 pm.

Last Updated June 5, 2025 2:23 pm.

OTTAWA — A national coalition of civil society groups says the Liberal government’s new border security bill poses a serious risk to human rights and liberties.

The Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group is calling on the government to withdraw the bill and replace it with a more targeted response to specific border concerns.

The coalition brings together dozens of non-governmental organizations, unions, professional associations, faith groups, environmental organizations, human rights and civil liberties advocates and groups representing immigrant and refugee communities.

The Strong Borders Act, introduced this week, would give authorities new powers to search mail, make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications and expand the Canadian Coast Guard’s role to include security activities.

The government says the legislation aims to keep borders secure, fight transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

The civil liberties monitoring group says the government is using the bill to seek powers on immigration and police access to personal information that are not related to securing the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building in the Weston...

25m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

18m ago

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

18m ago

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside...

0m ago

Top Stories

Boy, 6, seriously injured in 10th floor fall from west end apartment building

Toronto police are investigating after a six-year-old boy fell from the 10th floor of an apartment building in the west end of the city. Investigators say the fall occurred at a building in the Weston...

25m ago

Infant born premature and infected with measles dies in Ontario

An infant who was born premature and infected with the measles has passed away in southwestern Ontario, announced the province's Chief Medical Officer of Health. In a statement, Dr. Kieran Moore said...

18m ago

Special air quality statement issued for most of Ontario as wildfire smoke expected overnight

Environment Canada has issued a special air quality statement for Toronto, the GTA and most of Ontario as wildfire smoke is expected in the area overnight. Smoke is causing or is expected to cause poor...

18m ago

Man wanted after woman dragged into wooded area, sexually assaulted in High Park: police

A suspect is wanted after police say a 62-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in High Park late Wednesday night. Toronto police say they were called to the park in the Howard Park Avenue and Parkside...

0m ago

Most Watched Today

2:26
Top 10 worst roads in Ontario revealed

CAA revealed the top 10 worst roads in Ontario. Here are the notorious roads that have made the cut, again.

3h ago

0:53
Former astronaut, federal minister Marc Garneau dies at 76

Marc Garneau, the first Canadian in space who went on to become a high-profile federal politician, has died at the age of 76.

20h ago

3:42
10 people arrested in connection to violent incidents including Scarborough mass shooting

11 people have been charged in connection to a series of violent incidents in Toronto, including a mass shooting at a Scarborough pub. Afua Baah reports.

22h ago

2:45
Grieving mother speaks out after her son falls off of balcony under construction

A mother is sharing her grief, days after her special needs son fell to his death at a Toronto high rise. The child had accidentally ventured out onto a balcony that was under construction. Catalina Gillies reports on this Citynews exclusive.

23h ago

3:08
10 arrested in Scarborough pub shooting, fatal North York shooting targeted: Toronto police

Toronto police have arrested 10 men and are still searching for one suspect in connection to the Scarborough pub mass shooting. Police also said they are investigating a fatal targeted shooting in North York.
More Videos