Liberal border security bill poses serious risk to rights, liberties, coalition warns

OTTAWA — A national coalition of civil society groups says the Liberal government’s new border security bill poses a serious risk to human rights and liberties.

The Ottawa-based International Civil Liberties Monitoring Group is calling on the government to withdraw the bill and replace it with a more targeted response to specific border concerns.

The coalition brings together dozens of non-governmental organizations, unions, professional associations, faith groups, environmental organizations, human rights and civil liberties advocates and groups representing immigrant and refugee communities.

The Strong Borders Act, introduced this week, would give authorities new powers to search mail, make it easier for officials to pause or cancel immigration applications and expand the Canadian Coast Guard’s role to include security activities.

The government says the legislation aims to keep borders secure, fight transnational organized crime, stop the flow of deadly fentanyl and crack down on money laundering.

The civil liberties monitoring group says the government is using the bill to seek powers on immigration and police access to personal information that are not related to securing the border.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 5, 2025.

Jim Bronskill, The Canadian Press