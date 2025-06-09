A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February.

Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue, near Davenport Road, just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

They located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries days later on Feb. 24.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Paulo Mota of Toronto. It was the fourth homicide of 2025 at the time.

On June 8, authorities arrested 44-year-old Maria Rivero of Toronto. She’s been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.