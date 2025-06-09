Woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in stabbing of Toronto man

Toronto police say Paulo Mota, 38, died of his injuries following a stabbing near Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue on Feb. 27, 2025. (Toronto Police Service/handout)

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 9, 2025 9:58 am.

A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder after a man was fatally stabbed in Toronto back in February.

Police officers responded to a residence at Dovercourt Road and Geary Avenue, near Davenport Road, just after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 21.

They located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries days later on Feb. 24.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Paulo Mota of Toronto. It was the fourth homicide of 2025 at the time.

On June 8, authorities arrested 44-year-old Maria Rivero of Toronto. She’s been charged with second-degree murder.

The accused was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

3h ago

Carney announces Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday Canada will meet its NATO commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on national defence this fiscal year. Canada has never met NATO's existing spending target...

updated

6m ago

Markham youth sports coach charged with sexual assault: police

A youth sports coach in Markham has been arrested and is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault, police said. Authorities launched an investigation in May 2025 after a victim came forward to report...

1h ago

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

2h ago

Top Stories

Toronto to see break from wildfire smoke on Monday, reprieve won't last long

Toronto is slated to receive temporary relief from wildfire smoke and poor air quality that have gripped southern Ontario since last week, but the break isn't expected to last long. A shift in wind...

3h ago

Carney announces Canada will meet 2% NATO spending pledge this year

Prime Minister Mark Carney announced Monday Canada will meet its NATO commitment of spending two per cent of GDP on national defence this fiscal year. Canada has never met NATO's existing spending target...

updated

6m ago

Markham youth sports coach charged with sexual assault: police

A youth sports coach in Markham has been arrested and is facing charges in an alleged sexual assault, police said. Authorities launched an investigation in May 2025 after a victim came forward to report...

1h ago

Six infants born with congenital measles in Ontario from unvaccinated mothers

Ontario's chief medical officer of health says six infants have been born with congenital measles since an outbreak began last fall, adding they were infected in the womb through mothers who were not vaccinated. Dr....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:28
Teen boy killed in Mount Dennis shooting

Toronto Police are investigating the city’s latest homicide. The victim is a teenager who was gunned down in the Mount Dennis neighbourhood. Afua Baah reports.

13h ago

3:03
Haze moves out, wet weather moves in Monday

A cloudy start to the week with some early morning showers with more rain and possible thunderstorms by midday. Scattered showers are possible throughout the rest of the day.

15h ago

2:48
Colombian President hopeful fighting for his life, shot by a minor in Bogota

Rhianne Campbell has the details on the shooting of Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, as the Colombia's president vows to hunt the 'mastermind' behind the attack.

17h ago

2:36
SickKids marks 150 years with special celebration

SickKids is marking 150 years of global impact and to celebrate, the hospital threw a birthday party for the community to enjoy. As Catalina Gillies reports, two very special guests joined the festivities.

2:48
More smoke and haze for GTA with some showers possible

Hazy conditions Sunday morning due to wildfire smoke will give way to cloudy conditions and the possibility of a few showers in the evening.
More Videos