Multiple homes damaged in Scarborough shooting

Police are investigating after multiple homes in Scarborough were damaged in a shooting late Friday evening.

Authorities were called to the area of Brenyon Way and Sewells Road just after 11 p.m. for reports of a shooting in a residential neighbourhood.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located evidence of gunfire and damage to multiple properties. However, no injuries were reported.

Police have not released any suspect information and say an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives.