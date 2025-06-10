Father and son, 14, arrested in separate hate-motivated incidents: police

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 10, 2025 3:54 pm.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 4:31 pm.

A 34-year-old man and his 14-year-old son are both facing charges after separate incidents that police believe were hate-motivated.

The first incident took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at around 5:25 p.m. when a male walked into a Canadian Tire store at 2000 Green Road in Bowmanville and allegedly began placing anti-Semitic pamphlets throughout the store.

The act was captured on security cameras, police say.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, May 24, 2025 at around 10:30 p.m. at a mosque in Orono.

Investigators says several vehicles at the mosque were vandalized, as well as the front door.

On June 9, officers executed two search warrants at a residence in Orono.

Two males, a father and his son, were taken into custody without incident, police said in a release, and several items were seized.

The father was charged with mischief to property, while the teenaged son was charged with mischief relating to religious property.

“We recognize the significant impact these incidents have had on our community, particularly among members of the Jewish and Muslim communities,” Durham police said in a release.

“Acts that target or instill fear in any group are unacceptable and are taken very seriously. We remain committed to ensuring the safety, dignity, and well-being of everyone in our community.”

