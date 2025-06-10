A woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was discovered asleep at the wheel in Scarborough with an open bottle of liquor in her hand.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female driver stopped at a red light near Highway 401 and McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The woman allegedly had an open container of alcohol when officers approached the vehicle.

“Fire and EMS personnel made multiple attempts to rouse the individual, all of which were unsuccessful,” OPP said. “The vehicle was blocked in by Toronto Fire and Toronto paramedic services until police arrived.”

No injuries were reported.

Toronto OPP officers arrived and arrested a 27-year-old woman. She’s been charged with impaired driving (over 80 BAC) and operating a vehicle with open liquor.