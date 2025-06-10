‘Asleep at the wheel’: Woman charged with impaired driving in Scarborough had open booze container in hand

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female driver stopped at a red light near Highway 401 and McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. on Monday. Photo: OPP Highway Safety Division/X.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 10, 2025 8:50 am.

Last Updated June 10, 2025 8:51 am.

A woman is facing impaired driving charges after police say she was discovered asleep at the wheel in Scarborough with an open bottle of liquor in her hand.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a report of an unresponsive female driver stopped at a red light near Highway 401 and McCowan Road at around 11 p.m. on Monday.

The woman allegedly had an open container of alcohol when officers approached the vehicle.

“Fire and EMS personnel made multiple attempts to rouse the individual, all of which were unsuccessful,” OPP said. “The vehicle was blocked in by Toronto Fire and Toronto paramedic services until police arrived.”

No injuries were reported.

Toronto OPP officers arrived and arrested a 27-year-old woman. She’s been charged with impaired driving (over 80 BAC) and operating a vehicle with open liquor.

Top Stories

9 charged, nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine recovered in 'historic drug seizure' across Peel

Peel Regional Police (PRP) shared the details of a historic drug seizure in Mississauga, charging nine individuals and recovering nearly 500 kilograms of cocaine. Authorities say the year-long investigation...

4m ago

Remembering Canada's forgotten tragedy Air India Flight 182, forty years later

Mahesh Sharma gently opens a clear plastic bag that sits on top of his wooden desk, surrounding important papers and documents inside his Montreal office. “Whatever they gave me, I just put it inside....

2h ago

TTC streetcar 'thoroughly cleaned' after syringe found under seat

The TTC says a streetcar was temporarily taken out of service over the weekend and "thoroughly cleaned" after a syringe was found sticking out from beneath a seat. The incident happened at around 11...

3h ago

Male dies after being shot in Scarborough

One person is dead after being shot in Scarborough. Toronto police officers were called to Cedar Drive and Eglinton Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a male lying on the sidewalk suffering from...

3m ago

