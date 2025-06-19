Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night.

Investigators say an altercation occurred between two men just after 11 p.m. behind the plaza, and one of them was stabbed.

Police say Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira of no fixed address. He is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police did not say if the two men knew each other or if this was a random or targeted attack.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a statement released Thursday night.

“The suspect is known to use public transit throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Durham Region, and Peel Region.”

Oliveira is also wanted on assault and weapons charges in connection with a pair of stabbings in Oshawa earlier this month.