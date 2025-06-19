Police identify suspect in fatal Danforth stabbing

Photo of Anthony Steven Oliveira, wanted for first degree murder in a stabbing on the Danforth. TPS/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted June 19, 2025 8:16 pm.

Toronto police have identified a suspect wanted in the stabbing death of a 36-year-old man at a plaza in the Danforth and Coxwell avenues area on Tuesday night.

Investigators say an altercation occurred between two men just after 11 p.m. behind the plaza, and one of them was stabbed.

Police say Ashkan Pournasir-Roudbane was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are searching for 24-year-old Anthony Steven Oliveira of no fixed address. He is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder.

Police did not say if the two men knew each other or if this was a random or targeted attack.

“The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous,” police said in a statement released Thursday night.

“The suspect is known to use public transit throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including Toronto, Durham Region, and Peel Region.”

Oliveira is also wanted on assault and weapons charges in connection with a pair of stabbings in Oshawa earlier this month.

Top Stories

Coun. Brad Bradford uses campaign-style announcement to push King St. congestion relief plan

Toronto City Councillor Brad Bradford put forth a plan Thursday he says would ease crippling congestion in downtown Toronto but some are questioning the approach he used to deliver his message. Standing...

1h ago

Pharmacists push for ability to administer more publicly funded vaccines

Ontarians can already get some routine vaccines administered at the drugstore, and now pharmacists are calling on the province to make more vaccines free and easier to access - a move they say would help...

52m ago

Toronto police officer injured after colliding with transport truck during motorcade training exercise

A Toronto police officer suffered non-life threatening injuries after the motorcycle he was riding and a transport truck collided on Highway 403 in Mississauga. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the...

2h ago

B.C. mall owner's push to buy 25 Hudson's Bay leases faces landlord opposition: docs

An agreement Hudson’s Bay signed to sell about two dozen leases to a B.C. entrepreneur has encountered a major barrier, new court filings show: landlords who own the properties are overwhelmingly opposed...

27m ago

