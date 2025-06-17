Police ID suspect accused of attempted stabbings in Oshawa

Durham Regional Police Service officers have identified a wanted male suspect who allegedly attempted to stab two people in Oshawa earlier this month.

Officers were called to the area of Steeplechase Street and Windfields Farm Drive East, near Simcoe Street North and Winchester Road East, around 10:30 p.m. on June 1.

Police say a man was seen walking west on Danzatore Path when he approached two people who were walking in the opposite direction.

“As they passed each other, the man pulled out a knife and tried to stab one of them,” police stated in a news release.

No physical injuries were reported, and the suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

Investigators have identified the wanted man as 24-year-old Anthony Oliveira of Oshawa. He’s wanted on charges that include assault with a weapon, possession of weapons dangerous and two counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

His photo has been released.

“Anyone who sees this male or knows his whereabouts is urged to call police and not approach,” police said.