Hwy. 407 in Burlington reopens after closure due to grass fire

A sign directing motorists to the highway 407 East express toll route. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted June 23, 2025 5:36 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 5:44 pm.

Highway 407 has reopened in Burlington after being closed due to a grass fire.

Ontario Provincial Police say the very thick smoke coming off the fire and was affecting visibility.

The highway from Bronte Road to the Queen Elizabeth Way was closed just after 4 p.m. until 5:45 p.m.

Halton Police say they and Burlington Fire have responded to multiple grass fires along the railway tracks in the area of Upper Middle Road and Appleby Line and in the area of Tremaine Road and No 2 Side Road

More to come

