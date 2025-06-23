Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

A long lineup is seen at Alex Duff Memorial Pool as residents wait to get some relief from high heat and humidity on June 22, 2025. CITYNEWS/Karim Islam

By Michael Talbot

Posted June 23, 2025 12:05 pm.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 1:49 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city’s pools stay open during blistering hot days.

Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she’ll be bringing forward a motion “to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” after intermittent pool closures peeved and perplexed overheated Torontonians during record-breaking humidity on Sunday.

Toronto set a new record for June humidity, with the humidex soaring to a shockingly sticky 46.3, surpassing the previous all-time high of 45.6 set on June 30, 2018.

Despite the City’s own Heat Relief Strategy advising the public to use swimming pools to cool off, several pools were closed for periods during the height of Sunday’s heat.

The City says it was following guidance from the province to keep pool staff safe.

“Given provincial requirements related to heat and humidex (45C+) protocols, some outdoor pools had intermittent closures today to ensure staff health and safety. Staff remained on site to re-open pools as soon as possible,” the City said in a statement.

Premier Doug Ford, however, stressed that the province didn’t enforce the closures, and it was ultimately the City’s decision.

“No labour inspector came in and shut them down,” Ford told a local Toronto radio station on Monday.

The pool closures quickly became fodder for some city councillors.

“When the places people are told to seek relief from the heat, as part of the City’s ‘heat relief network’, are closed because it’s too hot outside, then it’s clearly time for a better plan,” Toronto-St. Paul’s Coun. Josh Matlow said on X.

” No one, including our homeless, should be left without somewhere to go and water to drink.”

Coun. Brad Bradford, one of Mayor Chow’s most vocal critics, went off the deep end.

“Pools need to be open for people to cool down on what might be the hottest day of the year,” he wrote on X. “Instead, staff were closing pools and turning people away.

“Totally unacceptable, and sadly, another example where you’re paying more and getting less.”

Meanwhile, the City has extended pool hours at some pools in response to the heat wave.

The following outdoor pools will be open until 11:45 p.m. tonight: 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran's likely desire to deescalate. Iran...

updated

8m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

2h ago

33-year-old B.C. man identified as second Banff rockslide fatality

RCMP say the second person who died in a rockslide in Banff National Park last week was a 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

32m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank and badly damage a plaza in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed...

1h ago

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran's likely desire to deescalate. Iran...

updated

8m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

2h ago

33-year-old B.C. man identified as second Banff rockslide fatality

RCMP say the second person who died in a rockslide in Banff National Park last week was a 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

32m ago

Suspects ram excavator into Scarborough bank in break-in attempt: police

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) is investigating an attempted break-and-enter after suspects used an excavator to smash the roof of a bank and badly damage a plaza in Scarborough overnight. TPS confirmed...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

1h ago

1:18
Remains of missing Hamilton woman found, common-law partner charged for murder

Hamilton police confirmed the remains found in a landfill are of Shalini Singh and her common-law partner at the time of her death has been charged with second-degree murder.

3h ago

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

3h ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

16h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

2h ago

More Videos