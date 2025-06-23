Arrest made in 34-year-old Ontario cold case homicide

An Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Wednesday, April 3, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes Copyrighted:

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 23, 2025 11:57 am.

Last Updated June 23, 2025 12:04 pm.

After more than three decades, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 1991 cold case homicide.

Angelien Josephine Quesnelle, 40, was last seen in Peterborough around noon on Oct. 7, 1991. Two days later, she was reported missing by members of the Belleville OPP. Despite extensive search efforts at the time, she could not be located.

On Nov. 10, 1991, her vehicle was found abandoned in a quarry near Ridge Road and Highway 620, east of Coe Hill in Bancroft, Ont.

A search of the area uncovered several of her personal belongings.

Five days later, on Nov. 15, a hunter discovered her body on McCoy Bay Road. A postmortem conducted in Toronto determined she had been the victim of a homicide.

Following decades of investigation by the Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit, police arrested 70-year-old David Alexander Snow of Bath, Ont., on June 19, 2025. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Angelien Quesnelle was murdered in 1991 and, for 34 years, her family has lived without answers,” said OPP Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford.

“OPP investigators have never stopped searching for her killer, relentless in their pursuit of the truth. This arrest represents an important step toward providing Angelien’s family and the community of Apsley with the long-awaited answers they deserve.”

Snow remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12, 2025.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran's likely desire to deescalate. Iran...

updated

12m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

19m ago

33-year-old B.C. man identified as second Banff rockslide fatality

RCMP say the second person who died in a rockslide in Banff National Park last week was a 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

36m ago

Top Stories

Iran launches missile attacks on U.S. bases in Qatar and Iraq

Iran said its missile attack on Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar matched the number of bombs dropped by the United States on Iranian nuclear sites this weekend, signaling Iran's likely desire to deescalate. Iran...

updated

12m ago

Police charge common-law boyfriend in Hamilton woman's death

The Hamilton Police Service says the common-law boyfriend of a Hamilton woman whose remains were found at a landfill site has been charged with her death. Shalini Singh's family members contacted the...

2h ago

Mayor Olivia Chow vows to end pool closures during extreme heat

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow says she will be bringing forward a motion to make sure the city's pools stay open during blistering hot days. Chow told 680 NewsRadio on Monday that she'll be bringing forward...

19m ago

33-year-old B.C. man identified as second Banff rockslide fatality

RCMP say the second person who died in a rockslide in Banff National Park last week was a 33-year-old man from Surrey, B.C.

36m ago

Most Watched Today

2:46
'The roof fell down!': Plaza store, bank destroyed in attempted break-in using excavator

A convenience store and bank at a Scarborough plaza were left in rubble after unknown suspects attempted to break into the bank using an excavator.

1h ago

1:18
Remains of missing Hamilton woman found, common-law partner charged for murder

Hamilton police confirmed the remains found in a landfill are of Shalini Singh and her common-law partner at the time of her death has been charged with second-degree murder.

3h ago

0:33
Excavator seen tunneled into bank in failed break-in

Aerial footage shows the aftermath of an attempted break-in at a Scarborough bank where police say suspects used an excavator to ram into the building.

3h ago

3:22
Heat wave blankets the GTA

Feeling hot hot hot! Sweltering temperatures blanket the GTA. Afua Baah speaks with Torontonians trying to beat the heat.

16h ago

3:12
Heat wave continues Monday

The heat and humidity will continue into Monday as temperatures climb to the mid-30s with humidex values into the mid-40s. Relief from the heat not expected until Wednesday at the earliest.

2h ago

More Videos