After more than three decades, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a first-degree murder charge in connection with a 1991 cold case homicide.

Angelien Josephine Quesnelle, 40, was last seen in Peterborough around noon on Oct. 7, 1991. Two days later, she was reported missing by members of the Belleville OPP. Despite extensive search efforts at the time, she could not be located.

On Nov. 10, 1991, her vehicle was found abandoned in a quarry near Ridge Road and Highway 620, east of Coe Hill in Bancroft, Ont.

A search of the area uncovered several of her personal belongings.

Five days later, on Nov. 15, a hunter discovered her body on McCoy Bay Road. A postmortem conducted in Toronto determined she had been the victim of a homicide.

Following decades of investigation by the Peterborough County OPP Crime Unit, police arrested 70-year-old David Alexander Snow of Bath, Ont., on June 19, 2025. He has been charged with first-degree murder.

“Angelien Quesnelle was murdered in 1991 and, for 34 years, her family has lived without answers,” said OPP Detective Inspector Shawn Glassford.

“OPP investigators have never stopped searching for her killer, relentless in their pursuit of the truth. This arrest represents an important step toward providing Angelien’s family and the community of Apsley with the long-awaited answers they deserve.”

Snow remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Aug. 12, 2025.