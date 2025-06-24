The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa.

Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on June 20, when officers were called to a property near Solina Road and Baseline Road West in Courtice, Ont. The homeowner had spotted an unknown man on her property who appeared to be trying to force his way into the residence.

According to police, the homeowner confronted the suspect by yelling at him, prompting the man to flee before officers arrived.

A search of the area was launched, and police deployed the DRPS K9 Unit and a drone team to assist. Using aerial surveillance, the drone operator located the suspect hiding in a bush-covered greenspace nearby and guided officers to the man’s location.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Davin Singh, 19, of Oshawa, is charged with attempt break and enter – dwelling/house.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS.