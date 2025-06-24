Durham police drone footage captures arrest of 19-year-old in attempted break-in

Durham Regional Police released drone footage of the manhunt and arrest of a suspect wanted for an attempted break-in in Courtice, Ontario.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 24, 2025 9:59 am.

Last Updated June 24, 2025 10:23 am.

The Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS) released dramatic drone footage of an arrest following an alleged attempted break-in near Oshawa.

Police say the incident unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. on June 20, when officers were called to a property near Solina Road and Baseline Road West in Courtice, Ont. The homeowner had spotted an unknown man on her property who appeared to be trying to force his way into the residence.

According to police, the homeowner confronted the suspect by yelling at him, prompting the man to flee before officers arrived.

A search of the area was launched, and police deployed the DRPS K9 Unit and a drone team to assist. Using aerial surveillance, the drone operator located the suspect hiding in a bush-covered greenspace nearby and guided officers to the man’s location.

The suspect was arrested without incident, police said. No injuries were reported.

Davin Singh, 19, of Oshawa, is charged with attempt break and enter – dwelling/house.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact DRPS.

Top Stories

Video captures violent Markham home invasion, 5 suspects wanted

York Regional Police (YRP) are searching for five masked suspects after an early morning home invasion in Markham that left a resident injured and a car stolen. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m....

2h ago

Toronto torches old heat record with 36 C high, hottest June 23 since 1983

Dangerously high temperatures persisted on Monday across much of Ontario and southwestern Quebec, as residents tried to keep cool under a lingering heat dome.  Environment Canada said the heat wave...

5h ago

$23M cocaine seizure at Blue Water Bridge leads to Brampton man's arrest

Border officials say they intercepted a massive cocaine shipment at the Blue Water Bridge, seizing nearly 190 kilograms of the drug hidden in a commercial truck and arresting a man from Brampton, the Canada...

1h ago

Trump says Israeli fighter jets will 'turn around' and won't attack Iran

President Donald Trump said Israeli fighter jets will “turn around” and won’t attack Iran as he presses both sides to abide by a ceasefire. The comments in a Truth Social post came shortly after...

14m ago

