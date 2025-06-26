A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said the crash occurred around 1 a.m.

“A tow truck was hauling a tractor-trailer. The driver crashed into the end treatment – the crash cushion that separates the express and collectors. The tractor-trailer ended up rolling over, catching fire, and resulting in injuries to the tow truck driver,” he said.

A tow truck hauling a a tractor-trailer crashed on the westbound Highway 401 near Neilson Road on June 26, 2025. (OPP/X)

The westbound collector lanes and transfer to the express lanes are closed from approaching Morningside Avenue to Neilson Road. The northbound Neilson ramp to the westbound 401 is also closed.

Schmidt said they hope to have the area reopened to traffic by 10 a.m. at the earliest.

He said the driver of the tow truck was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been charged with careless driving.