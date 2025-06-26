Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York’s Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m. on Thursday at Deauville Lane and St. Dennis Drive, near Eglinton Avenue East and Don Mills Road.

Paramedics said two people were assessed with serious, possibly critical injuries and transported to a Toronto hospital.

Police later confirmed that an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old male were the shooting victims. There is no suspect description at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

A male victim was seriously injured in a separate shooting in North York’s Black Creek neighbourhood late on Wednesday night. It’s unclear if the violent incidents are linked.