Police working with Pride Toronto organizers to keep public safe

Ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police shared their plans to ensure a safe and successful festival and offered tips on staying safe. Dilshad Burman reports.

By Dilshad Burman

Posted June 26, 2025 8:01 pm.

As the city gets into the festival spirit ahead of Pride weekend, Toronto police say they are working with organizers to make sure it’s a successful — and safe event.

Despite Pride Toronto’s decision not to allow uniformed officers to walk in the various marches and parades, police will be on hand for security purposes.

“The community can expect to see an increased police presence throughout the city, especially here in the village, to support a safe and inclusive Pride weekend,” Chief Supt. Mandeep Mann said on Thursday.

Mann specifically cautioned people about an increase in pickpocketing during large gatherings in the city.

“Please be mindful of your personal belongings, especially your cellphones,” he advised.

“Last year during Pride, we saw an increase in pickpocketing where many cellphones were stolen.”

Mann said over 300 cellphones were stolen during last year’s Pride events, with thieves taking advantage of the large crowds to swipe the costly devices.

Parade interruptions are also a concern.

Last year’s Pride parade was halted by pro-Palestinian protestors, and organizers made the decision to cancel the rest of the parade around four hours after it started.

Police say they are prepared for that possibility, but will take their lead from Pride Toronto about how to respond should there be a disruption this year.

“We don’t have the information leading (to believe that will happen), but we will work closely with the Pride organizers and ultimately that decision will rest in their hands and our role will be to help inform their decision making process, support the decision that’s made, and make sure it’s carried out in a safe and effective manner.”

And in light of the tragedy at Vancouver’s Lapu Lapu Day festival in April, and similar attacks around the world, police say they have strong security measures in place.

“We don’t have any credible threats targeted towards Pride festivities, but we’ll continue to monitor that as the festivities are (taking place),” Mann stressed. “We will have vehicle mitigation measures within the parade route itself and in the surrounding area.

“We set up barriers to help protect the crowd and the spectators and the participants. So the barriers hopefully will prevent anyone from driving through and striking anyone.”

Toronto police say they know people will be consuming alcohol and other substances during the festivities and ask the public to do so in a responsible and safe manner.

