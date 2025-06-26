Toronto police warn of rising cell phone thefts by pickpockets

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) are urging residents and visitors to be on high alert following a surge in cell phone thefts at public summer festivals and large gatherings throughout the city’s downtown core.

According to police, there has been a noticeable increase in reports of pickpocket-style thefts targeting mobile phones during events held in May and June 2025, particularly within 14 Division, which covers parts of downtown Toronto where many public festivals take place.

Investigators say suspects are stealing phones directly from bags, backpacks, purses, pockets, and even from zipped compartments — often without victims realizing until much later. In some cases, TPS says thieves took advantage of brief moments when phones were left unattended.

“These incidents often occur in dense crowds where individuals may be distracted or unaware of their surroundings,” police said in a statement. “Suspects are known to remove phones even from zipped-up purses and tightly packed bag pockets.”

As the summer festival season ramps up with concerts, parades, and outdoor celebrations, authorities are reminding the public to take proactive steps to protect their valuables. This includes keeping phones and other valuables close to their bodies and avoiding storing phones in back pockets.

TPS stated that officers will continue to monitor public events and are working to identify the individuals responsible for the thefts.

For more information or to report a theft, contact your local division or call police directly.