42 heat-related ER visits reported in Toronto during June heatwave

The heat warning for the GTA may have ended, but the high temperatures continue to pose risks for those living with chronic illnesses. Afua Baah reports.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2025 8:55 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 8:56 am.

Toronto Public Health (TPH) says it recorded 42 heat-related emergency room visits during the city’s recent heatwave.

A TPH spokesperson told CityNews that the ER visits occurred between June 22 and June 24, when Toronto and much of southern Ontario were under a multi-day heat warning.

“TPH monitors heat-related emergency department visits,” they said. “[This] is consistent with the known health risks associated with prolonged exposure to high temperatures, particularly for vulnerable populations such as infants, older adults, individuals with pre-existing health conditions, those experiencing homelessness, and outdoor workers.”

During the heatwave, maximum temperatures exceeded 30 °C during the day and remained above 20 °C at night. The brunt of the heat was felt on Monday and Tuesday, when humidex values made it feel like 40 to 45 °C.

Toronto set a new June 23 temperature record when the mercury hit 36 °C.

“We continue to remind residents to take precautions during hot weather, including staying hydrated, seeking out air-conditioned spaces, checking in on others, and seeking emergency care when needed,” TPH added.

The scorching hot temperatures prompted the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) to issue warnings to parents that conditions inside classrooms would be uncomfortable. Schools across the city remained open during the heat wave.

Forecasters warn that extreme heat this early in the season can be particularly alarming, as people are not yet acclimatized to the high heat and humidex values, which are well above normal. 

The temperatures were about 10 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year. 

With files from The Canadian Press

