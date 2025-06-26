Network outage resolved at Toronto Pearson Airport, long lines expected

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it has resolved a network outage that was affecting certain airport operations on Thursday.

Passengers were initially advised that they may experience longer-than-usual check-in times and some flight impacts.

Pearson Airport said the issue was resolved, and while operations were improving, passengers should expect some longer-than-usual lines throughout the morning.

One passenger who spoke with CityNews said the baggage systems at the airport weren’t working, and there were “lots of people standing around.”

“It’s a zoo here,” the passenger said, adding that his flight to the U.S. was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. and had now been delayed until noon.

Pearson Airport said that airport staff are managing the flow of travellers.