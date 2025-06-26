Network outage resolved at Toronto Pearson Airport, long lines expected

Porter Passengers wait at Toronto Pearson Airport, on Friday, July 19, 2024, as a global technology outage had grounded flights, disrupted hospitals and backed up border crossings in Canada. Toronto Pearson International Airport and Montreal - Trudeau International Airport both said the outage could lead to flight delays and cancellations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted June 26, 2025 6:33 am.

Last Updated June 26, 2025 7:01 am.

Toronto Pearson International Airport says it has resolved a network outage that was affecting certain airport operations on Thursday.

Passengers were initially advised that they may experience longer-than-usual check-in times and some flight impacts.

Pearson Airport said the issue was resolved, and while operations were improving, passengers should expect some longer-than-usual lines throughout the morning.

One passenger who spoke with CityNews said the baggage systems at the airport weren’t working, and there were “lots of people standing around.”

“It’s a zoo here,” the passenger said, adding that his flight to the U.S. was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. and had now been delayed until noon.

Pearson Airport said that airport staff are managing the flow of travellers.

Top Stories

Youth, 17, among two injured in Flemingdon Park shooting

Two males, aged 17 and 18, were critically injured in an overnight shooting in North York's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were notified of a shooting at 2 a.m....

1h ago

Stretch of Hwy. 401 closed in Scarborough following fiery crash involving tractor-trailer

A stretch of westbound Highway 401 in Scarborough is expected to be closed through the Thursday morning rush hour following a fiery crash that involved a tow truck transporting a tractor-trailer. Ontario...

40m ago

'I'm happy, happy, happy': Scarborough woman wins $1M Lotto prize on 83rd birthday

A Scarborough woman who has been purchasing lottery tickets for more than 40 years has finally seen her dream come true - on her 83rd birthday, no less. Virginia Zapanta discovered she had won a $1...

15m ago

Man charged in sexual assault of girl under 12, allegedly took intimate photos of youth

A 70-year-old man is facing several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting and taking intimate photos of a girl under the age of 12, Peel Regional Police said. The alleged incident occurred...

28m ago

