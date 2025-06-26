Network outage resolved at Toronto Pearson Airport, long lines expected
Posted June 26, 2025 6:33 am.
Last Updated June 26, 2025 7:01 am.
Toronto Pearson International Airport says it has resolved a network outage that was affecting certain airport operations on Thursday.
Passengers were initially advised that they may experience longer-than-usual check-in times and some flight impacts.
Pearson Airport said the issue was resolved, and while operations were improving, passengers should expect some longer-than-usual lines throughout the morning.
One passenger who spoke with CityNews said the baggage systems at the airport weren’t working, and there were “lots of people standing around.”
“It’s a zoo here,” the passenger said, adding that his flight to the U.S. was scheduled to leave at 6 a.m. and had now been delayed until noon.
Pearson Airport said that airport staff are managing the flow of travellers.