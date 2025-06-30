Police search for suspect possibly armed with weapon in Newmarket

Police are warning the public to avoid an area of Newmarket as they search for a 23-year-old man who may be armed with a weapon.

York Regional Police (YRP) officers responded to the area of Wellington and Yonge streets just before 10:30 a.m. on Monday for a weapons call.

Police say the man may be in the area of Yonge and Green Lane. He was seen wearing a white, black hat, black shorts with white stripes on the side, white Nike shoes, and a black fanny pack.

They also released an image of the suspect “associated to a black Honda Civic driven by a Black male.”

“If you observe this male, DO NOT approach, call 911 immediately” police stated in a post on X.

Police say residents can expect a large police presence in the area.