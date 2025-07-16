Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred once again indicated that the Toronto Blue Jays are in line to host an upcoming All-Star Game, although he stopped short of committing to a timeframe for a return to Rogers Centre.

Philadelphia is hosting the 2026 edition of the Midsummer Classic, with the others beyond that up for grabs, although the Chicago Cubs are expected to land the 2027 contest. Wrigley Field last held the game in 1990, followed by the Dome’s one and only turn in 1991, which would seemingly put the Blue Jays atop the queue.

Speaking during a Baseball Writers’ Association of America meeting Tuesday, Manfred said, “A really significant factor in terms of All-Star Games is, when did you have the last one? It is not the sole determining factor, but it’s a significant one.”

“Obviously, (the Blue Jays) are kind of perking up to the top of the list based on time,” he continued. “I’d like to be back in Toronto. Rogers has made a really significant investment in terms of improvements in the stadium. TBD at this point, beyond that.”

The Blue Jays completed a $400-million renovation of Rogers Centre over two stages after the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and are eyeing a third stage this winter, focused on the 200 level. They’ve also been lobbying behind the scenes to land one of the two All-Star Games Manfred said he intends to award before he retires as commissioner in January 2029.

With the Cubs expected to host in 2027, the Blue Jays are seemingly lined up for the 2028 All-Star Game, although Baltimore, which last hosted in 1993, and Boston, which had the contest in 1999, are also interested. Whenever the venue the Athletics are trying to build in Las Vegas is ready, Major League Baseball will want to get there soon after, as well.

Another intriguing dynamic is that MLB continues to look at the possibility of participating in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Union leader Tony Clark, who also addressed the BBWAA meeting, said the players are interested in taking part if the logistics involved in stopping the season and the various issues tied to that can be settled, and Manfred indicated there would soon be discussion on that front between the sides.

Participation in the Olympics wouldn’t necessarily rule out a 2028 All-Star Game, said Manfred, as “it is possible to play the All-Star Game in its normal spot, have a single break that would be longer, obviously, but still play 162 games without bleeding into the middle of November. That is possible. It would require significant accommodations, but it’s possible.”