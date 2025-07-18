A male cyclist was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in downtown Toronto.

Police say it happened at Church Street and Gerrard Street East at approximately 6:30 a.m. on Friday.

A cyclist in his 20s was transported to a trauma centre, authorities said.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The intersection of Church Street and Gerrard Street is closed for the collision investigation. Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes.