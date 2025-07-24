Peel Regional Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brazen daylight shooting death of a man in Mississauga.

A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was taken into custody on July 15 in Surrey, with the assistance of the Delta Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He has since been extradited to Ontario, where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

The arrest is linked to the May 14, 2025, killing of 51-year-old business owner Harjeet Dhadda, who was gunned down in a commercial parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga.

Emergency services responded to the scene just before noon, after reports that a man had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a stolen 2018 black Dodge Challenger, which was located and recovered by police shortly after the shooting.

Arrest in Delta, B.C. brings new development in homicide case

Harjeet Singh Dhadda, 51, was shot to death on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way. Photo: CityNews submission.

Shaheel’s arrest follows those of Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21-year-old men from Delta, B.C., who were apprehended on May 28 and also charged with first-degree murder. All three men are now in custody in Ontario.

In an interview with CityNews, the victim’s daughter claimed that Dhadda was being preyed upon by extortionists from India, but refused to bow to their demands. Peel Regional Police have not commented on this allegation.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau continues to investigate and is asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

“This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community,” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

“This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”