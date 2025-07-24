Third suspect arrested in B.C. in connection to Mississauga homicide

A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was taken into custody on July 15 in Surrey, with the assistance of the Delta Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). Photo: PRP.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 24, 2025 11:18 am.

Last Updated July 24, 2025 11:31 am.

Peel Regional Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brazen daylight shooting death of a man in Mississauga.

A 22-year-old man, who goes by the name Shaheel, from Delta, B.C., was taken into custody on July 15 in Surrey, with the assistance of the Delta Police and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP). He has since been extradited to Ontario, where he faces a first-degree murder charge.

The arrest is linked to the May 14, 2025, killing of 51-year-old business owner Harjeet Dhadda, who was gunned down in a commercial parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way in Mississauga.

Emergency services responded to the scene just before noon, after reports that a man had been shot multiple times. He was transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The suspects were seen fleeing in a stolen 2018 black Dodge Challenger, which was located and recovered by police shortly after the shooting.

Arrest in Delta, B.C. brings new development in homicide case

Harjeet Singh Dhadda, 51, was shot to death on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at a parking lot near Tranmere Drive and Telford Way. Photo: CityNews submission.

Shaheel’s arrest follows those of Aman Aman and Digvijay Digvijay, both 21-year-old men from Delta, B.C., who were apprehended on May 28 and also charged with first-degree murder. All three men are now in custody in Ontario.

In an interview with CityNews, the victim’s daughter claimed that Dhadda was being preyed upon by extortionists from India, but refused to bow to their demands. Peel Regional Police have not commented on this allegation.

The Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau continues to investigate and is asking anyone with additional information to come forward.

“This has had a devastating impact on the victim’s family and our community,” said Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich.

“This latest arrest reinforces our commitment to holding those responsible for targeting our community accountable, no matter where they are. We are grateful for the continued support of our policing partners in British Columbia, whose collaboration was vital in bringing another accused into custody.”

Top Stories

Latest: Judge delivering ruling in hockey players' sex assault trial, says complainant not credible

WARNING: The following story contains graphic content and descriptions which some readers may find disturbing. Discretion is advised. An Ontario judge is expected to deliver her ruling today in the...

7m ago

Hulk Hogan, wrestling icon and pop culture powerhouse, dies at 71, TMZ reports

Hulk Hogan, the larger-than-life wrestling superstar who helped catapult professional wrestling into mainstream culture during the 1980s and beyond, has died at the age of 71, according to TMZ. TMZ...

breaking

1m ago

Heat warning in effect as Toronto temperatures climb above 30°C

Toronto residents are being urged to take precautions as a blast of extreme summer heat blankets the city Thursday and Friday, with dangerously high temperatures and humidex values pushing well into the...

4h ago

Police investigating alleged assault at Brampton water park

Peel Regional Police (PRP) are investigating an assault that occurred at a Brampton water park on Wednesday evening. Officers were called to Wet'n'Wild, located in the Finch Avenue and Steeles Avenue...

2h ago

