Weekend need-to-know: Ossfest and Beaches Jazz Fest take over Toronto streets

There will be festivals galore this weekend taking over Toronto streets including Ossfest and the Beaches Jazz Fest on Queen Street East. Keep in mind, there is a subway closure on Line 1 this weekend.

Beaches Jazz Fest – Queen Street East Streetfest

Queen Street East will be shut down for the free annual Streetfest as a part of Beaches Jazz Fest this weekend. The festival will run from Thursday evening to Saturday, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night. Bands start playing at 7 p.m. each night.

People of all ages are invited to attend for free. It runs from Woodbine and Beech Avenues.

A full schedule is available on their website.

Groovin’ in the Park

Another Beaches Jazzfest event will be happening this weekend in Woodbine Park, featuring soul, funk, world and house music.

The free festival kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday night and runs until 8 p.m. on Sunday.

A full line-up of the DJs and bands can be found here.

Ossfest

The annual festival to celebrate the best that Ossington has to offer is happening this week. The strip between Dundas St. West and Queen St. West will be shut down for a pedestrian takeover.

There will be over 25 extended patios with local businesses and a few artisans showcasing their goods alongside music and entertainment programming all day and into the evening.

The festival is Saturday only and kicks off at 11 a.m. until 11 p.m..

Ossington Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Foodville: Afro-Caribbean Food Festival

A celebration of African, Caribbean, and Afro-Latin culture is happening this weekend at Stackt Market.

Foodville will feature the flavours, sounds and traditions that help define Toronto with food as the centerpiece. There will be local vendors alongside live performances, chef showcases and family programming.

Tickets are required but free. You can grab one on their website.

Taste of Vietnam Festival

The annual Taste of Vietnam Festival is celebrate everlasting love this year, whether that is family, friendship, culture or community.

There will be performances, vibrant decor and authentic cuisine at Nathan Phillips Square this weekend.

The festivities start on Friday and run through to Sunday.

You can find more details on their website.

National Bank Open

Catch your favourite tennis stars, including Felix Auger Aliassime and Aliassime, at the National Bank Open kicking off this weekend with the qualifiers on Saturday.

The first round of play will be on Sunday. Tickets are sold out for Saturday and for the day sessions on Sunday, but are still available for the night session.

More information including the schedule is available on their website.

TTC/GO Transit closures

Line 1 weekend closure

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between St. George and St. Andrew stations on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27 for planned station work.

Shuttle buses will not be operating. Regular subway service will resume on Line 1 on Monday, July 28.

Road closures

Weekend closures

Ossfest

Ossington Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic from 5 a.m. on Saturday to 5 a.m. on Sunday.

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

A stretch of the westbound Gardiner will also be reduced from four lanes to three for approximately one year. The westbound lane closure will stretch from Park Lawn Road to Grand Avenue in southern Etobicoke. The eastbound lanes along the same stretch will be narrowed, but with no lane reductions, from April 2025 to December 2026.

Temporary closures

Yonge Street is reduced to a single lane both ways between Wellington and King for underground work at the TTC’s King Station to add new elevators and make it an accessible station. Construction is expected to continue into 2026.

Queen Street is fully closed to traffic between Bay and Victoria Streets to accommodate work on a new station for the Ontario Line subway. The closure is scheduled to last until 2027.

Eglinton Avenue West is reduced to a single lane east of Islington and west of Scarlett Road due to tunnelling work related to the multi-year Eglinton Crosstown West Extension project.

Lane restrictions on Bayview Avenue between Roehampton Avenue and Armistice Drive while the city completes road resurfacing, curb and sidewalk replacement, and traffic signal and pedestrian upgrades. One northbound lane is currently closed on Bayview Avenue between Kilgour Road and Roehampton Avenue.

Cherry Street remains closed south of Polson Pier due to maintenance on the Ship Channel Lift Bridge (Strauss Trunnion Bascule Bridge). Road users are able to access the Port of Toronto and Cherry Beach via Unwin Avenue.

Queens Park Crescent is reduced to a single lane south of Bloor as part of the TTC’s Easier Access Program at Museum Station. The project is expected to be complete by the end of 2025.

Until Wednesday, Dec. 31, William R. Allen Road will be reduced to two lanes in each direction at Wilson Avenue for construction as part of the rehabilitation of the Wilson TTC Station bus underpass structure and the Mezzanine Bridge.

Bremner Boulevard is reduced to one westbound lane at the intersection with Navy Wharf Court until June. Eastbound lanes remain open.

Until August, Blue Jays Way is closed between Front Street and Navy Wharf Court until August. Local access is maintained.

Navy Wharf Court is closed between Bremner Boulevard and Blue Jays Way until August. Local access for residents of Navy Wharf Court is maintained. At a later stage of construction, the east sidewalk on Navy Wharf Court and Bremner Boulevard will be closed to pedestrians and a detour route will be in place.

Islington Avenue will also be reduced from three lanes in each direction to two lanes where they pass over the Gardiner Expressway for approximately eight months, from April 7, 2025, to November 2025.

From Monday, June 2, the intersection of King Street East and Church Street will be fully closed for the next stage of a project to replace a 142-year-old watermain and renew aging TTC streetcar tracks.

From Sunday, May 11 until Saturday, January 10, 2026, Market Street will be closed to vehicle traffic between Front Street West and The Esplanade. The street will be pedestrianized for live entertainment, pop-up market vendors and other events.

For full traffic updates, click here for the latest information from 680 NewsRadio Toronto.