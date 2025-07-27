Emergency crews battling residential fire in Brampton

Photos show the scene of a residential house fire in Brampton. (Brampton Fire and Emergency Services)

By Denio Lourenco

Posted July 27, 2025 6:37 pm.

Emergency crews were called to a home in Brampton on Sunday afternoon for reports of a residential fire.

The two-alarm blaze was reported in the area of McVean Drive and Ebenezer Road, at approximately 5:00 p.m.

“There is heavy smoke in the immediate vicinity,” officials said in a social media post. “Please remain indoors and avoid the area.”

Photos from the scene show heavy clouds of smoke surrounding a three-storey home.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

