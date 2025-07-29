Toronto’s Canadian National Exhibition (CNE) is bracing for one of its busiest hiring events in history, as thousands of job seekers are expected to attend the annual job fair on Wednesday.

The surge comes amid troubling labour trends for young Canadians. Statistics Canada reports that unemployment among 14- to 24-year-olds is hovering around 14 per cent, while nearly one in four teenagers in Ontario is out of work — the highest levels in decades.

The CNE has already received a record-breaking 54,000 online applications for seasonal roles at Canada’s largest fair. More than 5,000 jobs are available this summer, including positions for cashiers, game attendants, food service workers, midway operators, and informational guides.

The fair opens its gates to the public on Aug. 15.

Last year, 81 per cent of the CNE’s staff were aged 14 to 29, while 78 per cent identified as visible minorities. Fifteen per cent reported having a disability. Last year, the fair hired more than 5,000 seasonal employees and drew nearly 1.5 million visitors during its 18-day run, contributing roughly $112 million to the GTA’s economy.

Job seekers will begin lining up on Wednesday morning at Exhibition Place’s Hall C, with doors opening at 11 a.m.