Durham police identify suspect in stabbing at Pickering GO station

Corey Voskamp, 30, of no fixed address is wanted in connection with a stabbing at the Pickering GO station. (Durham Regional Police. /handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted July 30, 2025 1:55 pm.

Durham Regional Police have identified a suspect in a stabbing that took place at the Pickering GO station on Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the station at 1322 Bayly St. at around 12:05 a.m. on July 28 for reports of an armed person.

Investigators say the victim was walking to their car in the parking lot when they were approached by the suspect and stabbed.

Police have not revealed if the suspect and victim were known to each other.

The suspect fled northbound prior to police arrival and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Corey Voskamp, 30, of no fixed address is wanted for aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon – dangerous to public peace, and fail to comply with a probation order.

He’s described as a having a slim build, around five feet 10 inches tall with short brown hair.

Police say he’s known to ride the GO train between Oshawa and Oakville.

