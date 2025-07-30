Toronto police mark 40 years since Nicole Morin’s disappearance, offer reward

Morin vanished on July 30, 1985, shortly before 11 a.m., when she left her 20th-floor apartment to meet a friend in the lobby of her condominium building. Photo: TPS.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 30, 2025 6:56 am.

Last Updated July 30, 2025 7:00 am.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) will mark the 40th anniversary of the disappearance of eight-year-old Nicole Morin, unveiling a new reward to generate tips that could finally resolve her cold case.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. in Etobicoke—the same address and time Morin was last seen in 1985. Representatives from Toronto Crime Stoppers and the Missing Children Society of Canada will attend alongside police officials.

Morin vanished on July 30, 1985, shortly before 11 a.m., when she left her 20th-floor apartment to meet a friend in the lobby of her condominium building. The girl never reached her destination and was never seen again.

Despite one of the most extensive investigations in Toronto police history, no physical leads emerged, and Morin’s fate remains unknown. Over the years, police have released age‑progressed images showing what Morin might look like as an adult.

Morin’s case remains unsolved.

