Man, 29, wanted for murder after five hour shelter-in-place order lifted in Bracebridge, Ont.

Photo of Mitchell Gray, wanted for murder in Bracebridge, Ont. OPP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted August 2, 2025 10:22 pm.

Provincial police are searching for a 29-year-old man who is wanted for murder following a shooting and arson in Bracebridge, Ont., that forced residents to shelter in place for more than five hours.

Police say they were called to a home on Beatrice Town Line Road just after 8 p.m. on August 1 following reports of gunshots. When they arrived, investigators found a deceased man and a home fully engulfed in flames.

The search for a suspect began, which resulted in a shelter-in-place order for residents as police searched for “a potentially armed individual in distress.” The order lasted until just before 2 a.m. on August 2, after police determined there was no longer an immediate threat.

“The individual previously considered armed and potentially dangerous has not been located but is not believed to pose an immediate threat to public safety,” police said in a release.

Police are searching for 29-year-old Mitchell Gray, who is described as approximately five-feet-eight with light brown hair and facial hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police or Crime Stoppers.

