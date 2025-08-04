Oshawa pet owner charged with animal abuse, dog euthanized

An Oshawa pet owner was arrested and charged with animal abuse on Sunday after two dogs were left unattended in a hot vehicle, authorities say.

According to the Durham Regional Police Service (DRPS), officers received a report about two dogs who appeared to be in distress after being left unattended in a vehicle for an extended period of time.

“Officers located the vehicle shortly after at a veterinary clinic where one of the dogs was required to be euthanized as a result of heat stroke,” DRPS said in a statement. “The owner was arrested and charged accordingly.”

Authorities are reminding pet owners about the serious danger that hot weather poses to animals.

“With rising temperatures on the way, please do not leave animals alone in vehicles-even a few minutes can be dangerous,” police said.

No other details were immediately available.