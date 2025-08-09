4 killed when gunmen attack boat off Ecuador, reports say. More than a dozen believed missing

By Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Posted August 9, 2025 10:04 am.

Last Updated August 9, 2025 11:56 am.

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Dozens of gunmen have attacked a boat off Ecuador’s southwest coast, killing several people after opening fire on its occupants and launching explosives at the vessel, according to local news reports.

The attack occurred Friday evening in the troubled region of El Oro. Extra, a local newspaper, quoted witnesses as saying that about 60 armed men approached the boat, killing at least four people with more than a dozen believed to be missing.

At least two victims have been identified, according to the newspaper.

An official with Ecuador’s navy told The Associated Press that the suspects tried to leave the scene aboard three boats, but were blocked by the coast guard. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity, because he wasn’t authorized to talk about the case.

One boat was able to flee, while the occupants of the two other boats jumped into the water and disappeared into the mangroves. No suspects were arrested, the official said, adding that munition was found aboard the two abandoned boats.

Authorities have yet to publicly comment on the attack. It occurred less than 48 hours after the government placed El Oro province under a two-month state of emergency following a surge in violence.

President Daniel Noboa, who was re-elected in May, has pledged to tackle drug trafficking and violent crime.

The South American country of around 18 million people reported about 8,000 killings last year, with crime surging this year.

Gabriela Molina, The Associated Press

Top Stories

International student from Toronto brings pride to Canada and the Philippines as Gates Cambridge Scholar-elect

Out of 8,000 international applicants, only 95 people were selected to receive the 2025 Gates Cambridge Scholarship and a Filipino international student in Toronto, Niño Jan Pol Dosdos, is among them. "I'm...

36m ago

GTA under heat warning with humidex values into the 40s this weekend

The GTA is under a heat warning that could see humidex values climb into the 40s this weekend. Environment Canada says the multi-day heat event is scheduled to begin on Saturday, where daytime highs...

2h ago

Man in his 40s with serious injuries after being struck in Scarborough

A man in his 40s is in the hospital, with serious injuries, after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough late Friday night. Police say they were called to the area of Kingston Road and Lawrence Avenue...

6m ago

Teen dead, three injured in two-vehicle crash north of Owen Sound, Ont.

Provincial police say a 17-year-old boy is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Friday afternoon north of Owen Sound, Ont. Ontario Provincial Police say the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Highway...

2h ago

