Crews battling 27-hectare forest fire in Kawartha Lakes

Emergency crews in Kawartha Lakes are working to knock down a “significant forest fire” in the Burnt River area.

Officials say the fire has grown to 27 hectares since Friday and was “actively burning” as of Sunday evening.

“Aerial water support, including water bombers, is scheduled to continue, targeting the most active fire zones,” City officials wrote in a press release. “Tanker trucks are drawing water from local lakes to supplement firefighting efforts on the ground.”

Authorities say the fire is burning in a heavily wooded area, where ice storm damage “has left hazardous terrain that makes hose deployment especially challenging.”

No evacuation order has been issued at this time, but fire crews say they are monitoring the conditions closely and will provide another update on Monday, August 11, 2025.

“Residents and visitors are urged to avoid the Burnt River area,” officials said.

A road closure is in effect on County Road 49 between County Road 121 and Bury’s Green.

Authorities say this is the third significant fire in the past week and extremely dry conditions are straining firefighting resources.

A total fire ban is in effect across Kawartha Lakes.

“If you see smoke, report it immediately to Kawartha Lakes Fire Rescue at 705-324-2191.” officials said. “Do not operate drones near active fire areas. This is illegal and poses serious risks to both aerial and ground crews.”