Search ongoing for Lake Ontario swimmer in Ajax

Durham Regional Police Service logo is seen on the side of a cruiser. CITYNEWS

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 11, 2025 8:21 am.

Last Updated August 11, 2025 8:22 am.

Durham Regional Police are continuing their search for a man who went missing in Lake Ontario near Ajax on Sunday evening, prompting a heavy emergency response in the area.

Police say they received a call around 5 p.m. reporting that a male swimmer had gone underwater near his boat and did not resurface. The incident occurred off the shoreline near Harwood Avenue and Lake Driveway, a waterfront area in Ajax.

By 6:30 p.m., officers had established a significant presence at the scene, launching a water rescue operation with support from marine and emergency units. The search continued into Monday, with no confirmation yet on the swimmer’s status.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or has relevant information to contact investigators.

Top Stories

Driver flees after crashing into Toronto magic mushroom dispensary previously targeted in arson

Toronto police say a vehicle slammed into the storefront of Shroomyz, a downtown magic mushroom dispensary, early Monday morning in what authorities are now investigating as a hit-and-run. Police say...

3h ago

Day 3 of heat warning in GTA, but some relief in store mid-week

The GTA continues to bake under extreme hot and humid conditions as a heat warning remains in effect for the region. However, more comfortable air is on the horizon. Environment Canada issued the warning...

2h ago

Motorcyclist seriously injured following hit-and-run collision in Vaughan

A male motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle in Vaughan. York Regional Police officers were called to the St. Francis Avenue and Fossil Hill Road area near...

5h ago

Two men injured in Scarborough stabbing: police

Two men were injured in a stabbing in Scarborough late on Sunday, including one who suffered possible life-threatening injuries. According to Toronto police, the incident happened near Morningside Avenue...

4h ago

