Durham Regional Police are continuing their search for a man who went missing in Lake Ontario near Ajax on Sunday evening, prompting a heavy emergency response in the area.

Police say they received a call around 5 p.m. reporting that a male swimmer had gone underwater near his boat and did not resurface. The incident occurred off the shoreline near Harwood Avenue and Lake Driveway, a waterfront area in Ajax.

By 6:30 p.m., officers had established a significant presence at the scene, launching a water rescue operation with support from marine and emergency units. The search continued into Monday, with no confirmation yet on the swimmer’s status.

Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or has relevant information to contact investigators.