Man charged in crash with Doug Ford’s vehicle now accused in fatal collision

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

By Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted August 12, 2025 12:09 pm.

Last Updated August 12, 2025 1:21 pm.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say an 18-year-old man from Oshawa, Ont., who was recently charged in a collision that killed a father of three, is the same person facing a dangerous driving charge in a crash involving Premier Doug Ford.

A GoFundMe page by Christina Cristillo identifies her husband, Andrew Cristillo, as the victim of the fatal crash on Aug. 3 in Whitchurch-Stouffville, which also left her and their three daughters injured.

She writes that Cristillo was a supportive partner and hands-on father whose greatest wish was for his family to be safe, happy and looked after.

“This tragedy was not just an accident — it’s the result of someone else’s reckless actions,” Christina wrote.

Related:

OPP say the driver of the other vehicle in the head-on collision fled the scene but was found and arrested a short time later.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan was charged with dangerous driving causing death, three counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, failing to remain at an accident resulting in death and public mischief.

Police say Kirubananthan is the same person charged after a car hit an OPP vehicle. Ford was travelling on Highway 401 in January.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Second Kawartha Lakes fire jumps in size, officials stress 'zero tolerance' for fire ban violations

Kawartha Lakes officials say their firefighters along with Trent Lakes and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources crews are still responding.

25m ago

Study urges Ford government to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios

A new report is calling on the Ford government to legislate a nurse-to-patient ratio, arguing it would not only save lives and millions of dollars, but improve patient care and stop sorely-needed Ontario...

19m ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China announced a 75.8 per cent preliminary tariff on Canadian canola on Tuesday, following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. China's...

1m ago

Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month. The incident occurred on July 27, shortly...

3h ago

Top Stories

Second Kawartha Lakes fire jumps in size, officials stress 'zero tolerance' for fire ban violations

Kawartha Lakes officials say their firefighters along with Trent Lakes and Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources crews are still responding.

25m ago

Study urges Ford government to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios

A new report is calling on the Ford government to legislate a nurse-to-patient ratio, arguing it would not only save lives and millions of dollars, but improve patient care and stop sorely-needed Ontario...

19m ago

China announces 75.8% tariffs on Canadian canola

China announced a 75.8 per cent preliminary tariff on Canadian canola on Tuesday, following an anti-dumping investigation launched last year in response to Canada's tax on Chinese electric vehicles. China's...

1m ago

Two charged in fatal shooting of Zachary Shuman in Dundas, Ont.

Hamilton Police have arrested two men in connection with the shooting death of 25-year-old Zachary Shuman, who was killed in Dundas, Ont., late last month. The incident occurred on July 27, shortly...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Crews fighting to get Ontario cottage country wildfire under control amid dry conditions

Crews are responding to a 27-hectare wildfire in Kawartha Lakes and it's not the only one in this part of the province. As Nick Westoll reports, there are lingering concerns as the region continues to deal with dry conditions.

18h ago

3:03
Grieving family seeks justice after crash kills father of three

The family of a 35-year-old father of three is seeking justice after learning the accused involved in the collision had been previously charged with dangerous driving. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

1:01
Kawartha Lakes wildfires: Aerial footage captures blaze raging through cottage country

Chopper footage captured the extent of the blaze that has reached 27 hectares in the Kawartha Lakes region.

22h ago

2:20
Cyclists and pedestrians say changes to busy Toronto intersection is putting them in danger

Many residents in Toronto’s east end reached out to Speakers Corner to talk about what they call an extremely dangerous situation. Pat Taney reports.

22h ago

3:31
Toronto police, council members tout 911 hiring amid wait-time issues

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow, council members and police officers say recent budget investments are making a difference in address ongoing 911 wait-time issues. As Nick Westoll reports, residents are still waiting longer than the national standard.
More Videos