Travellers stranded despite federal intervention into Air Canada labour strife

Air Canada flight attendants strike outside Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

By Natasha Baldin and Miriam Lafontaine, The Canadian Press

Posted August 16, 2025 12:01 pm.

Last Updated August 16, 2025 5:10 pm.

Air travellers across the country continued dealing with hundreds of grounded planes on Saturday as the federal government announced it was ordering a binding arbitration in a labour strife between Air Canada and its 10,000 flight attendants on strike.

In Ontario, passengers who had received notice that their flights were cancelled still showed up to Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of information from Air Canada about alternative options.

Tanya Baron said while fighting back tears that her family was trying to get home to Saskatoon and airline staff had yet to provide them with rebooking options and gave her the runaround.

“They send us here, they send us there. They tell us to call a number where no human ever answers. I get hung up on. They tell us to check the website. There’s just no flights and no way to get home,” Baron said at Pearson Airport.

Noel Nemeth, who was hoping to fly back home to Edmonton, said he also hasn’t gotten any answers on how to get home.

“Patience is a virtue I guess,” he said. “I just have to wait until we can figure something out.”

Jobs Minister Patty Hajdu said hours after the flight attendants initiated the strike just before 1 a.m. ET that she also directed the Canada Industrial Relations Board to order both parties to resume operations.

Though, she added, it could take between five to ten days for regular services to resume. Air Canada had not immediately commented on the latest developments on Saturday.

Sandra Caputi, who was flying home to Thunder Bay, Ont., after spending a few weeks in Greece, was one of the lucky ones who got a competitor flight from Porter Airlines at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport to take her home.

“I asked probably about 10 different people until I got the answer I wanted,” she said.

In Montreal, Bonnie Bradley says with no options available until Wednesday, she decided to book a car to drive 25 hours home to Winnipeg, after spending a 10-day holiday in Newfoundland.

“Conveniently we have camping equipment with us, so we’re gonna camp on our way home,” she said in an interview at Montreal’s Trudeau International Airport.

Despite the inconvenience, her sympathies lie with the flight attendants, Bradley said.

“I do not believe anybody should have to work unpaid,” Bradley said.

“I firmly believe that Air Canada as a corporation could have done a lot more to prepare travellers about this and a much smoother transition could have been managed about shutting things down.”

Monique Cardoso had initially been hoping to use her layover in Montreal from Lisbon to relax ahead of her flight back home to Vancouver the next day.

Instead, she and her husband were left scrambling looking at fares for other airlines.

“We were supposed to spend the day here, and have one last, fun day in Montreal, and then go home,” said Cardoso, her two young children beside her. “But now we’re having to spend our day figuring out how to get home.”

Their connecting flight is still scheduled for 8 a.m. Sunday. It hasn’t been cancelled yet, but with so much up in the air, she said she wants to make sure she’s prepared for whatever could happen.

“It’s going to cost us I’d say triple at this point, if I were to book right now,” she said, noting she hadn’t made up her mind yet about what to do next.

Dmytro Okopmyi, who was trying to get back to Halifax after spending a few days in Toronto with his partner, also said the airline hasn’t offered any options to rebook.

Even if he takes the option to refund his ticket and finds a new flight online, he said he’s worried that the cost to book a new last-minute ticket will be way more than the refund he’s owed.

“They tell us we can get a refund (for our tickets) which would probably be $200, but to buy new tickets is probably going to cost around $1,800,” he said.

Air Canada cancelled more than 600 flights over the past two days in preparation for a potential work stoppage, with more than 100,000 travellers affected as of Friday night, according to the airline.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 16, 2025.

Natasha Baldin and Miriam Lafontaine, The Canadian Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Disgusting act of violence': Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say.

21m ago

Hajdu orders binding arbitration, resumption of operations to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada's largest airline amid criticism from unions and opposition parties that the move sides with...

32m ago

OPSEU says support staff at Ontario colleges vote to authorize strike

The union that represents thousands of support staff at Ontario's colleges says the workers have voted to authorize a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says in a news release that members...

1h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

6h ago

Top Stories

'Disgusting act of violence': Boy, 8, killed by stray bullet while sleeping in North York apartment

An overnight shooting in North York has taken the life of an eight-year-old boy who was struck by a stray bullet while asleep in his bed, authorities say.

21m ago

Hajdu orders binding arbitration, resumption of operations to end Air Canada strike

The federal Liberal government is defending its decision to intervene to resolve a labour dispute at Canada's largest airline amid criticism from unions and opposition parties that the move sides with...

32m ago

OPSEU says support staff at Ontario colleges vote to authorize strike

The union that represents thousands of support staff at Ontario's colleges says the workers have voted to authorize a strike. The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says in a news release that members...

1h ago

Toronto zoning changes aim to make opening small businesses in residential neighbourhoods easier

The City of Toronto is hoping that proposed changes to zoning bylaws will make it easier and more appealing to open small businesses in and around residential neighbourhoods that might not have easy access...

6h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Canadian Armed Forces convoys travelling on Ontario highways for training exercise

Approximately 1,500 Canadian Army Reserve members are participating in a massive training operation dubbed 'Exercise Stalwart Guardian.' Nick Westoll has more on the exercise and the routes of many smaller convoys that will be on the highways.

9h ago

3:04
Looming Air Canada strike forces cancellation of hundreds of flights, stranding thousands of travellers

At the centre of the labour dispute between Air Canada and CUPE are the travellers wondering if they will make it and from their destination. As Jazan Grewal reports, more flights are expected to be grounded as the strike deadline approaches.

23h ago

3:04
After a near six-year delay, Scarborough condo buyers demand answers

A group representing nearly 200 people reached out to Speakers Corner for answers about a large planned development in Scarborough that has so far failed to launch.

0:44
Suspect caught on camera moments before shooting of Markham man

York Regional Police released security footage of a suspect approaching a man before he was shot in his driveway in Markham.
5:26
Strike could cost Air Canada up to $60M per day: former exec

Caryn Ceolin is joined by aviation analyst and former senior executive with Air Canada John Gradek to discuss what’s at stake ahead of a potential strike by 10,000 Air Canada flight attendants.
More Videos