4 arrested after gun and drugs seized in Whitby

Four people are facing a string of gun and drug-related charges after Durham police say they seized a loaded firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash from occupants of a vehicle.

Officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter in the area of Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street on Aug.17, around 12:20 a.m.

Investigators say they arrived and spoke with occupants in a vehicle, and searched a vehicle after they found open alcohol.

During the search, officers located a loaded firearm in the waistband of one of the occupants, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.

Brock Osiris TATE, 33, from Pickering is charged with:

Possess restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence;

Possess Loaded Restricted or Prohibited Firearm;

Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;

Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;

He was held for a bail hearing.

Krista SAYER, 38, of no fixed address is charged with:

Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and;

Having care and control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

Shaun Michael GELSINGER, 37, of Whitby is charged with:

Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;

Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Leah Julia HOPPING, 28, of Whitby is charged with:

Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking

All three were released on an undertaking.