4 arrested after gun and drugs seized in Whitby
Posted August 20, 2025 4:22 pm.
Last Updated August 20, 2025 4:23 pm.
Four people are facing a string of gun and drug-related charges after Durham police say they seized a loaded firearm, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash from occupants of a vehicle.
Officers responded to reports of a break-and-enter in the area of Taunton Road West and Cochrane Street on Aug.17, around 12:20 a.m.
Investigators say they arrived and spoke with occupants in a vehicle, and searched a vehicle after they found open alcohol.
During the search, officers located a loaded firearm in the waistband of one of the occupants, drugs, drug paraphernalia and cash.
Brock Osiris TATE, 33, from Pickering is charged with:
- Possess restricted firearm knowingly not holding a licence;
- Possess Loaded Restricted or Prohibited Firearm;
- Occupy motor vehicle with firearm;
- Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;
He was held for a bail hearing.
Krista SAYER, 38, of no fixed address is charged with:
- Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking and;
- Having care and control of a motor vehicle with open container of liquor.
Shaun Michael GELSINGER, 37, of Whitby is charged with:
- Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking;
Leah Julia HOPPING, 28, of Whitby is charged with:
- Possess schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking
All three were released on an undertaking.