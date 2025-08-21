Man drowns in Scarborough pool while swimming with child

A man in his 40s has died following a drowning incident at a residential pool in Scarborough early Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to a call at 8 Mondeo Drive, near Birchmount Road and Ellesmere Road, where Toronto Fire Services reported a pool rescue in progress. Despite efforts to revive the man, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police confirmed the victim was a father who had brought his young child—believed to be under the age of 10—to the pool. Sources tell 680 NewsRadio the man did not know how to swim and ended up in the deep end of the pool, where he drowned.

Authorities say the incident does not appear to be the result of a medical episode, and foul play is not suspected.

The child was not physically harmed.

Toronto fire and police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.