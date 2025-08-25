Two injured in eastbound Hwy. 401 crash near Renforth Drive

Ontario Provincial Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. X/OPP

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted August 25, 2025 5:41 am.

Last Updated August 25, 2025 6:08 am.

Multiple injuries have been reported following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 401 eastbound near Renforth Drive.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) initially reported that all eastbound express lanes were closed following a three-vehicle crash. However, an update from 680 NewsRadio confirms that lane closures were lifted just before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The collision occurred just before 4 a.m. and resulted in injuries to two individuals, who were transported to a hospital. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

The cause of the crash is unknown and under investigation.

