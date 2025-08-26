Canada’s tech job market has gone from boom to bust in last five years: Indeed

A person using a laptop. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted August 26, 2025 10:20 am.

Last Updated August 26, 2025 10:47 am.

A new study says Canada’s tech job market has gone from boom to bust in a matter of years.

The research from job postings site Indeed says August openings in the sector posted on its platform were down 19 per cent from their early 2020 levels.

Indeed says the fall was likely caused by either the market adjusting after a pandemic boom in hiring or recent artificial intelligence advances that have reduced tech firms’ interest in expanding their workforces.

Indeed says it is hard to tease out which of the factors was more to blame because tech job postings were already plunging when chatbot ChatGPT was released in late 2022 and triggered a surge of interest in AI.

While much of the decline in tech job postings has materialized in software engineer roles, Indeed found hiring for AI-related jobs was still up compared to early 2020.

When it compares Canada’s overall decline in tech job postings, it found the decrease from pre-pandemic levels is somewhat milder than the retrenchment it has observed in the U.S., U.K., France and Germany.

Top Stories

Accidental overdose death leads to manslaughter charge for suspected drug dealer: York police

A man who allegedly sold drugs to a male who later died from an accidental overdose after consuming them has been charged with manslaughter by York Regional Police. On Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, officers...

40m ago

Canada Post reports $407 million Q2 loss as parcel volume suffers

Canada Post reported at a loss before tax of $407 million in its second quarter as its parcels business fell due to labour uncertainty. The company says the loss compares with a profit before tax of...

17m ago

Search continues for missing man who fell off jet ski at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's marine unit is searching for a man in his 20s who went missing after falling off a rental jet ski at Bluffer's Beach on Sunday night. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9...

2h ago

Canada eyes deeper energy ties with Germany through critical minerals partnership

Canada signed a critical minerals partnership with Germany on Tuesday that encourages the joint public financing of natural resources projects as Ottawa works to boost development and exports to Europe. Prime...

2h ago

