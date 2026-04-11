Authorities have arrested and charged a second suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a teenager in Toronto’s Entertainment District last year.

The investigation dates back to the early morning hours of November 25, 2025, when detectives say a man from Montreal, identified as 27-year-old Frandy Noel, was approached by a group of males who began shooting at him in the King Street West and Spadina Avenue area at approximately 4:45 a.m.

He was struck by a bullet, but police allege he returned fire with his own gun striking 18-year-old Dylan Adams.

Photo of Dylan Adams. TPS/HO

Both individuals were brought to a hospital for treatment. Shortly after, Adams was pronounced dead and became Toronto’s 37th homicide of 2025.

Meanwhile, Noel was arrested the next day and charged with second-degree murder.

On Saturday, authorities provided an update on the case and announced the arrest of 22-year-old Zavion Boswell of Toronto.

He was charged with five offences in connection with the shooting, including manslaughter, robbery with a firearm and three counts of possession of a restricted/prohibited firearm.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

Photo shows the scene of a shooting on King Street West on November 25, 2025. (CityNews)

Police continue to search for two other men who are wanted in connection with the case.

Canada-wide warrants have been issued for 30-year-old Wissem Mohamed Rehayem and 26-year-old Steven Brice Pierre, both of Montreal, who are wanted on several firearm-related offences.

Police say both men are believed to have ties to both Toronto and Montreal and should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police.