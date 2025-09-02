Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska joins the cast of “Saturday Night Live”

Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska, seen in this undated handout photo, will be one of five new cast members joining "Saturday Night Live," the iconic sketch comedy show in its 51st season, premiering Oct. 4, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Cobey Arner (Mandatory Credit)

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted September 2, 2025 3:25 pm.

Last Updated September 2, 2025 4:27 pm.

Canadian comic Veronika Slowikowska is packing her bags for New York: this fall, she’ll join the cast of “Saturday Night Live.”The Barrie, Ont., native will be one of five new cast members joining the iconic sketch comedy show in its 51st season, premiering Oct. 4.

Slowikowska has gained attention for her viral sketch comedy videos on TikTok and Instagram, and for her recurring role on FX comedy “What We Do in the Shadows.”

She has also appeared in the 2023 Canadian dramedy “I Like Movies” and that year’s Christmas rom-com “Exmas.”

Slowikowska stands out as the only Canadian and the only woman among this year’s new “SNL” recruits, who also include Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Ben Marshall and Kam Patterson.

Last week, four former cast members — as well as Canadian writer Celeste Yim — announced they were leaving the show.

“Dream come true. See you Saturdays,” Slowikowska wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted angrily Tuesday to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

46m ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...

45m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

28m ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

3h ago

Top Stories

Doug Ford pours out bottle of Crown Royal over upcoming Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford reacted angrily Tuesday to news of the closure of a plant that bottles Crown Royal, pouring out a bottle at a press conference and encouraging others to dump the whisky as well. Spirits...

46m ago

TIFF 2025: A guide to the hottest parties, movie premieres and celeb sightings

The Toronto International Film Festival is returning for its fiftieth edition and is slated to bring a slew of A-list celebrities to town for 10 straight days of red carpet movie premieres. This year’s...

45m ago

Collapsed parking garage swallows tanker truck near Weston Road

A portion of a laneway between two apartment buildings has collapsed and swallowed a tanker truck in Toronto’s Weston neighbourhood.

28m ago

Body of missing jet skier recovered at Bluffer's Beach

Toronto police's Marine Unit has recovered the body of a jet skier who went missing at Bluffer's Beach in August. Authorities say the incident occurred around 9 p.m. at the Scarborough beach, located...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

0:51
Ford dumps out bottle of Crown Royal in response to Ontario plant closure

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had a strong reaction to the closure of Crown Royal's Amherstburg plant, as he dumped out a bottle of the Canadian whiskey brand in support of workers affected by the closure.

2h ago

5:56
Life of an Ontario school teacher in 2025

School is back in session for Ontario students and teachers. We give you a glimpse of what it's like to be a teacher in the province in 2025.

2h ago

1:23
Truck swallowed into the ground caused by collapsed parking garage

A utility truck was seen hanging off the edge of a massive hole in the ground after an underground parking garage collapsed in a Toronto apartment complex.

4h ago

2:30
Labour Day Parade takes over downtown Toronto

The annual Labour Day Parade took over the streets of downtown Toronto Monday. Erica Natividad with the focus on the U.S. trade war and the impact of government intervention on workers' rights.

21h ago

2:12
Police investigating Richmond Hill house fire that left 5 people in critical condition

5 people including a child are in critical condition after a Richmond Hill house fire. Shauna Hunt reports police are also investigating after suspicious items were found near the scene.

7h ago

More Videos