Online hotline launched for parents to contact TDSB and TCDSB trustees

The Toronto District School Board and Toronto Catholic District School Board are seen in this amalgamated photo. CITYNEWS

By Joseph Ryan

Posted September 3, 2025 5:43 pm.

Last Updated September 3, 2025 5:49 pm.

Students across Toronto are returning to school without access to their elected trustees, but a local man has come up with a solution.

Parents with children in the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) and the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB) are now unable to reach their elected trustees after the province took over both school boards in June, replacing them with provincially appointed supervisors. Ontario Minister of Education Paul Calandra cited financial mismanagement as the reason for the takeover.

In response, Shawn Allen, a candidate in the upcoming Scarborough–Rouge Park City Council byelection, has launched two websites to provide a direct line to senior board officials.

Educators have called the provincial government’s decision a political power grab and an attack on local democracy, impacting families across the province.

“Where does a parent turn when there’s something not working for their child in their school. Who do they call?” said Liberal MPP John Fraser.

It’s not perfect: Allen

“Parents and students have been left to start the school year with no clear chance to contact their elected school trustees this September,” said Allen.

The websites feature direct webforms that send messages to each board’s Director of Education.

Allen says his initiative isn’t about pointing fingers.

“I’m not here to lay blame on the trustees or on the provincial government,” he said. “My number one concern is for students and their parents who may need help.”

“It’s not perfect,” he added, “But it is better than having no avenue to solve problems.”

Parents can access the sites at TheTDSB.com and TheTCDSB.com

