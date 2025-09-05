Toronto police have laid multiple charges against a 17-year-old male in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that left two people injured near a high school in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 3, just before noon, when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area. According to investigators, two groups exchanged gunfire across Keele Street — in broad daylight and directly in front of York Memorial Collegiate Institute, which was placed in lockdown as a result.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving through the area, was struck by gunfire. The 17-year-old male, now facing charges, also sustained a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, police arrested the male teen — who was initially treated as a victim — and charged him with nine offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, failing to comply with probation and various firearm charges.

The youth appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Police say another individual was arrested at the scene but later released. There is no description for outstanding suspects, authorities noted.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.