Teen charged in daylight shooting outside Toronto high school that injured bystander

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 3, just before noon, when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area. Photo: CityNews.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 5, 2025 12:13 pm.

Last Updated September 5, 2025 12:51 pm.

Toronto police have laid multiple charges against a 17-year-old male in connection with a brazen daytime shooting that left two people injured near a high school in the city’s west end.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 3, just before noon, when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the Keele Street and Donald Avenue area. According to investigators, two groups exchanged gunfire across Keele Street — in broad daylight and directly in front of York Memorial Collegiate Institute, which was placed in lockdown as a result.

A 31-year-old woman, who was driving through the area, was struck by gunfire. The 17-year-old male, now facing charges, also sustained a gunshot wound. Both were transported to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Following further investigation, police arrested the male teen — who was initially treated as a victim — and charged him with nine offences, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, failing to comply with probation and various firearm charges.

The youth appeared in court on Thursday, Sept. 4.

Police say another individual was arrested at the scene but later released. There is no description for outstanding suspects, authorities noted.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Top Stories

Ford backing stronger dangerous driving laws after meeting family of man killed in crash

Premier Doug Ford will be working with lawmakers to strength dangerous driving laws after meeting with the family of the man killed last month by an alleged dangerous driver, who was already facing charges...

25m ago

Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening now targeted for October, revenue demonstration not started yet: Metrolinx

Metrolinx and provincial transportation officials say the Eglinton Crosstown LRT, which is in its 14th year of construction and commissioning, won't be open before October. The latest timeframe on the...

2h ago

Brampton man charged after viral videos surface of men shooting firearms in Bracebridge

Provincial police have arrested a 24-year-old Brampton man after viral videos showed a group of men firing guns off a bridge in the Bracebridge area. Police opened an investigation after videos began...

2h ago

Toronto police investigating after eggs thrown at Yorkville Jewish Centre

Toronto police have launched an investigation after eggs were reportedly thrown at the Yorkville Jewish Centre. The incident happened on Aug. 31 and was reported to investigators on Sept. 2. Surveillance...

2h ago

