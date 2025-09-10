‘Not a good team’: Buck Martinez takes aim at Yankees during Blue Jays broadcast

Toronto Blue Jays colour commentary Buck Martinez. Photo: Getty Images.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted September 10, 2025 11:22 am.

Last Updated September 10, 2025 11:28 am.

Toronto Blue Jays colour commentator Buck Martinez didn’t hold back on Tuesday night, delivering a blunt on-air assessment of the New York Yankees that quickly lit up baseball social media.

Speaking during the seventh inning of Sportsnet’s broadcast of the Jays’ 4-3 extra-innings win over the Houston Astros, Martinez pivoted from discussing the AL East race to offering a scathing critique of Toronto’s closest rival.

“The Yankees, they’re not a good team,” Martinez said. “I don’t care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, and they don’t run the bases very well. If they don’t hit home runs, they don’t have a chance to win.”

At the time, the Yankees were enduring a 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers — a result that, combined with Toronto’s comeback victory, restored the Blue Jays’ division lead to three games ahead of New York and Boston.

The Blue Jays improved to 83-61 with the win, while the Yankees fell to 80-64. Toronto has already claimed the season series 8-5, highlighted by a four-game sweep at Rogers Centre in July — the franchise’s first such sweep of New York in a decade.

AL East rivalry re-ignited

Martinez’s comments add another chapter to a season that has seen the Jays-Yankees rivalry spill beyond the diamond and into the broadcast booth. Earlier this year, Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay and Sportsnet host Jamie Campbell engaged in a mini feud after Toronto’s July sweep.

Kay had questioned whether the Blue Jays were truly a first-place-calibre team, citing run differential, prompting Campbell to brandish a broom on-air in celebration of the sweep. Kay later fired back on his YES Network broadcast, calling Campbell a “fawning fanboy” and suggesting such antics wouldn’t fly in New York.

Campbell responded on social media, saying he meant no disrespect and was simply enjoying a rare moment atop the standings.

The Yankees, despite their winning record, have been plagued by defensive lapses and inconsistency at the plate when not relying on the long ball. Toronto, meanwhile, has thrived in close games and staged a league-leading number of comeback wins.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

updated

19m ago

Suspect in custody after overnight shooting outside Vaughan home

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting outside a residence in Vaughan, marking the latest in a string of gun-related incidents in the area. York Regional Police say officers responded...

1h ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

5h ago

Driver charged after allegedly recording himself going 2.5 times the speed limit: Peterborough police

Peterborough police say a driver inadvertently snitched on himself and is now facing stunt driving charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself driving 2.5 times the legal speed limit. That...

1h ago

Top Stories

Youth charged in shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, other suspects wanted

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) have arrested and charged a teenager in the shooting death of 8-year-old JahVai Roy, who was killed by a stray bullet while asleep in his North York apartment last month. Roy...

updated

19m ago

Suspect in custody after overnight shooting outside Vaughan home

A suspect is in custody following an overnight shooting outside a residence in Vaughan, marking the latest in a string of gun-related incidents in the area. York Regional Police say officers responded...

1h ago

Mild fall with fewer storms could end with abrupt wintry switch: Weather Network

The dramatic start to Canada's fall weather will give way to mild temperatures in the middle of the season, the Weather Network's seasonal forecast suggests, but not before a possibly abrupt transition...

5h ago

Driver charged after allegedly recording himself going 2.5 times the speed limit: Peterborough police

Peterborough police say a driver inadvertently snitched on himself and is now facing stunt driving charges after he allegedly posted a video of himself driving 2.5 times the legal speed limit. That...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

0:45
FIFA World Cup 2026 lottery opens: Here's how to score tickets

The ticket lottery for the 2026 FIFA World Cup has officially opened, as Caryn Ceolin explains how fans can score their own seats to the beautiful game.

3h ago

2:04
MLSE and Buffalo Bills team-up for unique partnership

CityNews’ Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn spoke to Raptors legend Vince Carter and others about the Buffalo Bills unique partnership with MLSE and how it will benefit fans.

15h ago

2:41
Poilievre: take my housing plan, please

The Tory leader says the housing crisis will only get worse under Mark Carney and is urging the PM to adopt Conservative plans. Pierre Poilievre says the Liberals will only cause another crisis - a construction crash.

15h ago

2:21
Investigation continues into man who died after being tasered by police

An autopsy is underway on a man who died in police custody shortly after being tasered inside a North York home on Sunday. Shauna Hunt has more on what we're learning about that incident and the overall use of tasers.

19h ago

0:56
Why this Richmond Hill 'dollhouse' is gaining attention on the market

The latest house on the market in the GTA is getting many eyes on it for its realtor's choice of display—by using its previous owner's homemade Victorian-style dolls as the face of the home.

20h ago

More Videos