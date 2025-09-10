Toronto Blue Jays colour commentator Buck Martinez didn’t hold back on Tuesday night, delivering a blunt on-air assessment of the New York Yankees that quickly lit up baseball social media.

Speaking during the seventh inning of Sportsnet’s broadcast of the Jays’ 4-3 extra-innings win over the Houston Astros, Martinez pivoted from discussing the AL East race to offering a scathing critique of Toronto’s closest rival.

“The Yankees, they’re not a good team,” Martinez said. “I don’t care what their record is. They have a lot of wild pitches, they make a lot of mistakes in the field, and they don’t run the bases very well. If they don’t hit home runs, they don’t have a chance to win.”

At the time, the Yankees were enduring a 12-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers — a result that, combined with Toronto’s comeback victory, restored the Blue Jays’ division lead to three games ahead of New York and Boston.

The Blue Jays improved to 83-61 with the win, while the Yankees fell to 80-64. Toronto has already claimed the season series 8-5, highlighted by a four-game sweep at Rogers Centre in July — the franchise’s first such sweep of New York in a decade.

AL East rivalry re-ignited

Martinez’s comments add another chapter to a season that has seen the Jays-Yankees rivalry spill beyond the diamond and into the broadcast booth. Earlier this year, Yankees play-by-play voice Michael Kay and Sportsnet host Jamie Campbell engaged in a mini feud after Toronto’s July sweep.

Kay had questioned whether the Blue Jays were truly a first-place-calibre team, citing run differential, prompting Campbell to brandish a broom on-air in celebration of the sweep. Kay later fired back on his YES Network broadcast, calling Campbell a “fawning fanboy” and suggesting such antics wouldn’t fly in New York.

Campbell responded on social media, saying he meant no disrespect and was simply enjoying a rare moment atop the standings.

The Yankees, despite their winning record, have been plagued by defensive lapses and inconsistency at the plate when not relying on the long ball. Toronto, meanwhile, has thrived in close games and staged a league-leading number of comeback wins.